$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
905-683-1983
2014 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto EX+ ECO "certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
215,996KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9781426
- Stock #: 1281
- VIN: KNDJP3A57E7107072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,996 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
