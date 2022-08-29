$21,900+ tax & licensing
FST AUTO SALES
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Location
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9143734
- VIN: SALVR2BG8EH899225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY WELL MAINTAINED
VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT
WINTER TIRES INCLUDED
SAFETY & WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
