Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

0 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

FST AUTO SALES

905-239-6677

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

5dr HB Pure Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

5dr HB Pure Plus

Location

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9143734
  • VIN: SALVR2BG8EH899225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY WELL MAINTAINED 

VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT

WINTER TIRES INCLUDED

SAFETY & WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From FST AUTO SALES

2014 Land Rover Rang...
 0 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 0 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza 4D...
 163,695 KM
$17,600 + tax & lic

Email FST AUTO SALES

FST AUTO SALES

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

Call Dealer

905-239-XXXX

(click to show)

905-239-6677

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory