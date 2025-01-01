Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded 4X4 SUV easily SEAT 7 TOURING edition with POWER leather interior SUNROOF backup CAMERA to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call(905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2014 Mazda CX-9

202,197 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
202,197KM
VIN JM3TB3CAXE0440237

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1590
  • Mileage 202,197 KM

“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded 4X4 SUV easily SEAT 7 TOURING edition with POWER leather interior SUNROOF backup CAMERA to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call(905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

