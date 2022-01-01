Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA6

249,998 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

GT "Holy COW" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**

GT "Holy COW" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

249,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8091790
  • Stock #: 1407
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W66E1129455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,998 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” In SHOW room condition fully loaded leather PUSH start backup camera built in GPS system to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

