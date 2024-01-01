Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” comes fully loaded BACK UP CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2014 Nissan Versa Note

177,268 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2014 Nissan Versa Note

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,268KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP5EL419526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,268 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” comes fully loaded BACK UP CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Nissan Versa Note