Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE for sale in Ajax, ON

2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

262,800 KM

Details Features

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12897854

2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

XLE

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1755968032
  2. 1755968032
  3. 1755968032
  4. 1755968032
  5. 1755968032
  6. 1755968031
  7. 1755968032
  8. 1755968031
  9. 1755968031
  10. 1755968032
  11. 1755968030
  12. 1755968028
  13. 1755968031
  14. 1755968030
  15. 1755968031
  16. 1755968027
  17. 1755968032
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
262,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDJCRFH1ES006505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 262,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium for sale in Ajax, ON
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium 249,500 KM $6,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Ajax, ON
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 185,700 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti QX50 for sale in Ajax, ON
2015 Infiniti QX50 157,900 KM $9,998 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid