2014 Volkswagen Jetta

<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER vehicle fully loaded YES AC ice cold comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com  </span></p>

199,638 KM

Details Description Features

"WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
199,638KM
VIN 3VWBK7AJ9EM401342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,638 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER vehicle fully loaded YES AC ice cold comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
