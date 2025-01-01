Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“WOW” fully loaded PREMIUM edition 4X4 LUXURY SUV power LEATHER interior DUEL sunroof DUEL exhaust BACKUP camera GPS and SEAT 7 to many option to list. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2015 Buick Enclave

317,265 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Enclave

"AWD Premium Edition" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
13178291

2015 Buick Enclave

"AWD Premium Edition" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1763129817287
  2. 1763129817805
  3. 1763129818225
  4. 1763129818656
  5. 1763129819060
  6. 1763129819519
  7. 1763129819973
  8. 1763129820432
  9. 1763129820866
  10. 1763129821290
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
317,265KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAKVCKDXFJ303125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 317,265 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW” fully loaded PREMIUM edition 4X4 LUXURY SUV power LEATHER interior DUEL sunroof DUEL exhaust BACKUP camera GPS and SEAT 7 to many option to list. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra
2009 Hyundai Elantra "El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty 269,990 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus
2015 Ford Focus "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 198,601 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-9
2015 Mazda CX-9 "4X4 Luxury SUV seat7 " certified+FREE 6M warranty 283,660 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2015 Buick Enclave