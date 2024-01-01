Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” fully loaded with back up CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

191,634 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1710339223
  2. 1710339231
  3. 1710339238
  4. 1710339245
  5. 1710339251
  6. 1710339257
  7. 1710339263
  8. 1710339269
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
191,634KM
Used
VIN 1G1JC5SH5F4112489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,634 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” fully loaded with back up CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2005 Acura MDX
2005 Acura MDX "WoW 4X4 LUXURY seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty 339,846 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster
2012 Hyundai Veloster "Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 142,862 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Avenger
2008 Dodge Avenger "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6m warranty 204,062 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic