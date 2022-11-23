Menu
2015 Ford F-150

250,100 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Row Auto

416-270-3324

XL

XL

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

250,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367156
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C85FKD72406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 250,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

