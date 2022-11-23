$12,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XL
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
250,100KM
Listing ID: 9367156
VIN: 1FTMF1C85FKD72406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 250,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
