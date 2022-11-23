2015 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,888 + taxes & licensing 2 5 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9367156

9367156 VIN: 1FTMF1C85FKD72406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 250,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

