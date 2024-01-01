$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
5dr HB ST
2015 Ford Focus
5dr HB ST
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,500 KM
Vehicle Description
BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES. VERY CLEAN. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA. MUST BE SEEN. FACTORY RECARO SEATS.
CERTIFIED.
FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM
NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Row Auto
Email Row Auto
Row Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-3324