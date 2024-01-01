2015 Ford Focus

Menu
<p>BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES. VERY CLEAN. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA. MUST BE SEEN. FACTORY RECARO SEATS.</p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>CERTIFIED.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /></span><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.</p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> 9AM-9PM </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> </span></p><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>NICK 647-834-5626 </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>SHAUN 416-270-3324</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>ROW AUTO SALES INC </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>TRADES WELCOME! </span></div><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. </span><span style=font-size: 1em;>CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.</span></p><p> </p><p> </p>

Details

Actions
Calculate Payments
  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,500 KM

BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES. VERY CLEAN. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA. MUST BE SEEN. FACTORY RECARO SEATS.

 

CERTIFIED.

FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

 

NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Ford Focus