Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNFOOR to many options to list. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2015 Ford Focus

198,601 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Focus

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12517249

2015 Ford Focus

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1747054072175
  2. 1747054072687
  3. 1747054073099
  4. 1747054073559
  5. 1747054074015
  6. 1747054074462
  7. 1747054074908
Contact Seller
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,601KM
VIN 1FADP3K22FL371655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1617
  • Mileage 198,601 KM

Vehicle Description

“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNFOOR to many options to list. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 219,400 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic "Like NEW only 133K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 133,700 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring
2006 Chrysler Sebring "WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 156,929 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2015 Ford Focus