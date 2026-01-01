Menu
<p>“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNFOOR to many options to list. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2015 Ford Focus

198,601 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

13488461

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
198,601KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K22FL371655

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1617
  • Mileage 198,601 KM

“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNFOOR to many options to list. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

