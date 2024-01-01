Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER leather interior sunroof PUSH START with REMOTE START & back up CAMERA to many option to list. Comes certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2015 Hyundai Elantra

131,701 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,701KM
VIN KMHDH4AH6FU323360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1558
  • Mileage 131,701 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER leather interior sunroof PUSH START with REMOTE START & back up CAMERA to many option to list. Comes certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY

