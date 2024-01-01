Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 SUV comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

234,664 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Patriot

" Gas MISER 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

" Gas MISER 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1705327709
  2. 1705327717
  3. 1705327726
  4. 1705327732
  5. 1705327738
  6. 1705327743
  7. 1705327749
  8. 1705327757
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
234,664KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRABXFD282432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1510
  • Mileage 234,664 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 SUV comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue
2012 Nissan Rogue "WOW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty 277,037 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 178,167 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan "STOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 224,997 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot