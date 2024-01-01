$7,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
"Holy COW 4X4 SUV" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
2015 Jeep Patriot
"Holy COW 4X4 SUV" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
234,664KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRABXFD282432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,664 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 SUV comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
