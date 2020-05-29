Menu
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Babylon Auto Sales

416-903-8010

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

Sale Price

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5091530
  VIN: 5XYKT3A64FG659450
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Accedint Free, Clean Carfax .... Maroon on Black KIA SORENTO 2015 LX 4 CYLINDER, FWD, Automatic transmission, Front heated seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Power windows, 4 snow tires extra,
Sold AS IS, Certification available with 6 months powertrain warranty for extra $999.
The price plus tax and license fee.
• Extended Warranty Available
• Finance available for all vehicles
• We process good credit, bad credit and all credit
• We offer prime deals, prime rates from prime lenders
• Fast application processing time and reliable services

BABYLON AUTO SALES
3-509 Bayly Street East, Ajax Ontario L1z1w7
Info@babylonautosales.com
4169038010
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Babylon Auto Sales

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

