2015 Kia Sorento

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Accedint Free, Clean Carfax .... Maroon on Black KIA SORENTO 2015 LX 4 CYLINDER, FWD, Automatic transmission, Front heated seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Power windows, 4 snow tires extra,
Sold AS IS, Certification available with 6 months powertrain warranty for extra $999.
The price plus tax and license fee.
• Extended Warranty Available
• Finance available for all vehicles
• We process good credit, bad credit and all credit
• We offer prime deals, prime rates from prime lenders
• Fast application processing time and reliable services
BABYLON AUTO SALES
Info@babylonautosales.com
