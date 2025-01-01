$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-9
"4X4 Luxury SUV SPORT" certified +FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 283,660 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 luxury SUV TOURING edition easily SEAT 7 fully loaded POWER leather interior, SUNROOF, Back up CAMERA, Duel EXHAUST to many options to list. Comes certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
905-683-1983