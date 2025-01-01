Menu
"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 luxury SUV TOURING edition easily SEAT 7 fully loaded POWER leather interior, SUNROOF, Back up CAMERA, Duel EXHAUST to many options to list. Comes certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2015 Mazda CX-9

283,660 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
"4X4 Luxury SUV SPORT" certified +FREE 6M warranty

13121009

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
283,660KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TB3CA2F0450830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 283,660 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 luxury SUV TOURING edition easily SEAT 7 fully loaded POWER leather interior, SUNROOF, Back up CAMERA, Duel EXHAUST to many options to list. Comes certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

