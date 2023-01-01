Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

156,806 KM

Details Description Features

$10,899.99

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carmatic Inc.

416-841-7227

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Man GX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Man GX

Location

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-7227

  1. 1688790289
  2. 1688790292
  3. 1688790293
  4. 1688790293
  5. 1688790291
  6. 1688790292
  7. 1688790286
  8. 1688790290
  9. 1688790292
  10. 1688790292
  11. 1688790292
  12. 1688790292
  13. 1688790292
  14. 1688790292
  15. 1688790291
  16. 1688790291
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $700

$10,899.99

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10156029
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U79FM213106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,806 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Mazda 3 GX Manual Transmission is well maintain and is very sporty. 

Taxes, Licensing Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price. 

Carfax will be provided upon request. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carmatic Inc.

2013 Honda Civic 4dr...
 168,847 KM
$12,299.99 + tax & lic

Email Carmatic Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmatic Inc.

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory