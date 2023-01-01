$10,899.99+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Carmatic Inc.
416-841-7227
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Man GX
Location
182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $700
$10,899.99
+ taxes & licensing
156,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10156029
- VIN: 3MZBM1U79FM213106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,806 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Mazda 3 GX Manual Transmission is well maintain and is very sporty.
Taxes, Licensing Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price.
Carfax will be provided upon request.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
