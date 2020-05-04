Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

Sale Price

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,650KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4989351
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W54F1204923
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

You'll have plenty of fun driving around in the 2015 Mazda 6 GRAND TOURING thanks to its dynamic handling and strong acceleration. It also has a spacious interior and high - quality materials. The 2015 Mazda 6 is a roomy, mid - size sedan that offers impressive fuel economy and plenty of style inside and out. The Mazda 6 offers sporty, responsive handling and a long list of standard features and available options that allow you to find the perfect one to fit your personality. This low mileage sedan has just 98,653 KM It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 14 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Collision Warning, Fog Lamps.
This vehicle is sold AS IS Certification and E testing with Three monthes powertrain warranty is available for $999+tax
• Extended Warranty Available
• Finance available for all vehicles
• We process good credit, bad credit and all credit
• We offer prime deals, prime rates from prime lenders
• Fast application processing time and reliable services

BABYLON AUTO SALES
3-509 Bayly Street East, Ajax Ontario L1z1w7
Info@babylonautosales.com
4169038010
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

