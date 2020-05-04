2015 Mazda MAZDA6

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
416-903-8010
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
You'll have plenty of fun driving around in the 2015 Mazda 6 GRAND TOURING thanks to its dynamic handling and strong acceleration. It also has a spacious interior and high - quality materials. The 2015 Mazda 6 is a roomy, mid - size sedan that offers impressive fuel economy and plenty of style inside and out. The Mazda 6 offers sporty, responsive handling and a long list of standard features and available options that allow you to find the perfect one to fit your personality. This low mileage sedan has just 98,653 KM It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 14 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Collision Warning, Fog Lamps.
This vehicle is sold AS IS Certification and E testing with Three monthes powertrain warranty is available for $999+tax
• Extended Warranty Available
• Finance available for all vehicles
• We process good credit, bad credit and all credit
• We offer prime deals, prime rates from prime lenders
• Fast application processing time and reliable services
BABYLON AUTO SALES
3-509 Bayly Street East, Ajax Ontario L1z1w7
Info@babylonautosales.com
4169038010
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7