$5,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2015 Nissan Micra
"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
162,724KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP8FL238954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1527
- Mileage 162,724 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” Super clean no ACCIDENTS with ONLY 162k in SHOW ROOM condition comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2015 Nissan Micra