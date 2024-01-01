Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” Super clean no ACCIDENTS with ONLY 162k in SHOW ROOM condition comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2015 Nissan Micra

162,724 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Micra

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1709824372
  2. 1709824381
  3. 1709824391
  4. 1709824400
  5. 1709824407
  6. 1709824413
  7. 1709824420
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
162,724KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP8FL238954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1527
  • Mileage 162,724 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” Super clean no ACCIDENTS with ONLY 162k in SHOW ROOM condition comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2007 Mazda CX-7
2007 Mazda CX-7 "TURBO SPORT TOURING" certified + FREE 6M warranty 285,007 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac G5
2009 Pontiac G5 "Gas MISER only 157K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 157,798 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Pontiac G6
2008 Pontiac G6 "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 144,821 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra