"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER fully loaded & YES ac ICE COLD & BACK up CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 Locations). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2015 Nissan Versa Note

225,920 KM

Details

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa Note

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12414180

2015 Nissan Versa Note

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,920KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP6FL405913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,920 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER fully loaded & YES ac ICE COLD & BACK up CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 Locations). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2015 Nissan Versa Note