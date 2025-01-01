Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER fully loaded & YES ac ICE COLD & BACK up CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 Locations). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2015 Nissan Versa Note

225,333 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Versa Note

"Gas MISER Sport" certified + FREE 6M warranty.

Watch This Vehicle
12630279

2015 Nissan Versa Note

"Gas MISER Sport" certified + FREE 6M warranty.

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1749661495689
  2. 1749661496185
  3. 1749661496645
  4. 1749661497093
  5. 1749661497570
  6. 1749661498070
  7. 1749661498538
  8. 1749661499001
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
225,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP6FL405913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,333 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER fully loaded & YES ac ICE COLD & BACK up CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 Locations). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note
2015 Nissan Versa Note "Gas MISER Sport" certified + FREE 6M warranty. 225,333 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic "Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty 133,700 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Sportage
2012 Kia Sportage "WOW Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty 314,008 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2015 Nissan Versa Note