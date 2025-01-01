$8,288+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,288
+ taxes & licensing
Used
227,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW217AU2FM062177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Volkswagen Golf