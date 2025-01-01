Menu
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE for sale in Ajax, ON

227,500 KM

Details Features

$8,288

+ taxes & licensing
TRENDLINE

13267820

TRENDLINE

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
227,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW217AU2FM062177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-270-3324

