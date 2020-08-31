Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
IFM Auto Sales Inc

647-898-7696

comfortline

Location

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5805732
  Stock #: 119
  VIN: 3VWDA7AJ2FM234576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 VOLKSWAGAN JETTA TDI.

 

LOW LOW KM AND ITS CLEAN IN AND OUT. PRICE PLUS H.S.T ( LICENSING IS EXTRA $$$ ) Safety certification and 24 months extended warranty is included in the asking price.. RECENTLY DETAILED.. EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE AND LOTS OF OPTIONS TO CHOOSE... We have been serving the GTA since 2011,Family owned and operated, No hidden costs or fees. All our vehicles include safety Certification and 24 Months or 24000km Extended warranty. CARPROOF AVAILABLE (we will provide you a full vehicle history report with carfax ) ACCIDENT REPAIRED REBUILT EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BUY FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER We are a Proud Member of OMVIC and UCDA WE ARE LOCATED IN AJAX ONT. IFM AUTO SALES INC. 264 FAIRALL STREET AJAX ONT L1S 1R6 (905)-428-2077 (647)-898-7696 Monday-Sat 9:30-7.00

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

