<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather interior PUSH START backup CAMERA and SUNROOF to many options to list. ONLY 125K on NEW engine replaced. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

228,770 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,770KM
VIN 1G1PF5SB2G7196154

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1582
  • Mileage 228,770 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather interior PUSH START backup CAMERA and SUNROOF to many options to list. ONLY 125K on NEW engine replaced. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty Included

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2016 Chevrolet Cruze