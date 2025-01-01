$6,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,770 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather interior PUSH START backup CAMERA and SUNROOF to many options to list. ONLY 125K on NEW engine replaced. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
+ taxes & licensing
905-683-1983