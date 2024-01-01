Menu
"Holy COW" SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with DVD player for KIDS easily SEAT 7 & back up CAMERA. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

199,100 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
"Like NEW seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
199,100KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR257086

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1559
  • Mileage 199,100 KM

“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with DVD player for KIDS easily SEAT 7 & back up CAMERA. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY

