<p>BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS ,NEW TRANSMISSION AT 160KMS, FULL STOW AND GO. DRIVES GOOD. NOT SURE WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY. GREAT WORK VAN</p><p> </p><p>AS IS.</p><p> </p><div> </div><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /></span><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.</p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> 9AM-9PM </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> </span></p><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>NICK 647-834-5626 </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>SHAUN 416-270-3324</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>ROW AUTO SALES INC </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>TRADES WELCOME! </span></div><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. </span><span style=font-size: 1em;>CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMEN</span></p><p> </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

308,100 KM

$2,888

+ tax & licensing
12037924

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
308,100KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR325171

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 308,100 KM

BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS ,NEW TRANSMISSION AT 160KMS, FULL STOW AND GO. DRIVES GOOD. NOT SURE WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY. GREAT WORK VAN

 

AS IS.

 

 

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

 

NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMEN

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324

