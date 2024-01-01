$2,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Sold As Is
$2,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 308,100 KM
Vehicle Description
BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS ,NEW TRANSMISSION AT 160KMS, FULL STOW AND GO. DRIVES GOOD. NOT SURE WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY. GREAT WORK VAN
AS IS.
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM
NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMEN
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Row Auto
Email Row Auto
Row Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-3324