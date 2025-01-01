2016 Ford Edge

Menu
WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLING SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BSM, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, DRIVES GREAT. LOW KMS. MUST BE SEEN.

CERTIFIED

FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 2FMPK4K88GBC18386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLING SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BSM, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, DRIVES GREAT. LOW KMS. MUST BE SEEN.

 

CERTIFIED

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.

 

 

 

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

