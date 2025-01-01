Menu
LIMITED, 4x4, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 3.5L ECO BOOST, SERVICED AT FORD SINCE NEW. VERY CLEAN. 


CERTIFIED


 UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009. 
 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. 
 PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME. THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626 


 ROW AUTO SALES INC 
 509 BAYLY ST EAST AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 
 TRADES WELCOME! 
 OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

2016 Ford Expedition

198,900 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT3GEF01864

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,900 KM

LIMITED, 4x4, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 3.5L ECO BOOST, SERVICED AT FORD SINCE NEW. VERY CLEAN. 

CERTIFIED



UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.  BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.  PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME. THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626 

 ROW AUTO SALES INC  509 BAYLY ST EAST AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7  TRADES WELCOME!  OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT


Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

