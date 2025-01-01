$19,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford Expedition
Limited
2016 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,900KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJK2AT3GEF01864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 198,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LIMITED, 4x4, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 3.5L ECO BOOST, SERVICED AT FORD SINCE NEW. VERY CLEAN.
CERTIFIED
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME. THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME! OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
CERTIFIED
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME. THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME! OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Row Auto
2016 Ford Expedition Limited 198,900 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 278,500 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 113,800 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Email Row Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Row Auto
416-270-3324
2016 Ford Expedition