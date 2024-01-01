Menu
SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLING SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, SERVICED AT FORD DEALER SINCE NEW. LINE X, TOYO TIRES, NEW BRAKES, FUEL RIMS, NO RUST, EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION. MUST BE SEEN. 17 PAGES OF SERVICE REPORTS. AIR LIFT REAR HELPER BAGS. HUGE TOWING CAPACITY. GREAT ON FUEL, ECO BOOST. BLIND SPOT MONITORING. ONE OWNER. STEAM CLEANED AND POLISHED YESTERDAY. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW F150.

CERTIFIED

FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM

NICK 647-834-5626
SHAUN 416-270-3324
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7

TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2016 Ford F-150

195,800 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG1GFD01954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

