2016 Ford F-150
LARIAT, 4X4, SUPERCREW
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,888 KM
Vehicle Description
SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLING SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, SERVICED AT FORD DEALER SINCE NEW. LINE X, TOYO TIRES, NEW BRAKES, FUEL RIMS, NO RUST, EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION. MUST BE SEEN. 17 PAGES OF SERVICE REPORTS. AIR LIFT REAR HELPER BAGS. HUGE TOWING CAPACITY. GREAT ON FUEL, ECO BOOST. BLIND SPOT MONITORING. ONE OWNER. STEAM CLEANED AND POLISHED YESTERDAY. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW F150. 10/10 TRUCK!
CERTIFIED
FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM
NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMEN
