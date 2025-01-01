Menu
"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER vehicle fully loaded & YES ac ICE COLD. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2016 Hyundai Accent

229,906 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent

"WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2016 Hyundai Accent

"WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,906KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE2GU272740

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 1628
  Mileage 229,906 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER vehicle fully loaded & YES ac ICE COLD. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2016 Hyundai Accent