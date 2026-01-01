$5,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Hyundai Accent
"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6m warranty
2016 Hyundai Accent
"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6m warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,906KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE2GU272740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1628
- Mileage 229,906 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER vehicle fully loaded & YES ac ICE COLD. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2011 RAM 1500 "WOW one OWNER 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty 277,305 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class "Holy COW only 137K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 137,311 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6m warranty 229,906 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2016 Hyundai Accent