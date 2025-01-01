Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 1em;>WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, TURBO, 6 SPEED MANUAL, DRIVES GREAT, NON SMOKER, VERY CLEAN. NO RUST. MUST BE SEEN. HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,  </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>CERTIFIED </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br /><br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br />NICK 647-834-5626 <br /><br />ROW AUTO SALES INC <br />509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;><br />TRADES WELCOME! <br />OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. </span></p><p> </p>

2016 Hyundai Veloster

224,500 KM

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
12947252

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE7GU250271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 224,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Row Auto

