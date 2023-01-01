Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

53,800 KM

Details

$23,555

+ tax & licensing
$23,555

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

75th Anniversary

2016 Jeep Cherokee

75th Anniversary

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,555

+ taxes & licensing

53,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10352616
  VIN: 1C4PJMCS7GW272195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,800 KM

Vehicle Description

White on gray cloth, panoramic roof, backup, camera, non-smoker, one owner, no accidents. Garage stored with only 53,000 km. Lady driven and serviced at jeep dealer regularly since new. Navigation , Must be seen. Financing available 0AC.
CERTIFIED 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

