2016 Nissan Sentra
SL, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENTS, NAVI
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10176573
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP8GL666381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,500 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION. MUST BE SEEN. DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW NISSAN. SL
CERTIFIED.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
