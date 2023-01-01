Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

99,500 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

SL, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENTS, NAVI

2016 Nissan Sentra

SL, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENTS, NAVI

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

99,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176573
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8GL666381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION. MUST BE SEEN. DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW NISSAN. SL

 

CERTIFIED.

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE.

 

 

 

 

 

OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU.  9AM-9PM 

 SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626   ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7  TRADES WELCOME! 

 OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

