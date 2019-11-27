Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Versa Note

GREAT DEAL. BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Versa Note

GREAT DEAL. BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Dreamoe Motors

460 Finley Ave, Ajax, ON L1S 2E3

416-984-7232

  1. 1577705226
  2. 1577705226
  3. 1577705226
  4. 1577705226
  5. 1577705226
  6. 1577705226
  7. 1577705226
  8. 1577705226
  9. 1577705226
  10. 1577705226
  11. 1577705226
  12. 1577705226
  13. 1577705226
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388124
  • Stock #: 779
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

DREAMOE MOTORS

2016 Nissan Versa Note SV. Has a 1.6 V4 engine with features; that include A/C , Bluetooth, Backup Camera . Only 60.000 kms. This 5 passenger Hatchback balances power and fuel efficiency that will get you through the winter safely and comfortably .

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT:

DREAMOE MOTORS @
416 984 7232
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Winter Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dreamoe Motors

2016 Nissan Versa No...
 62,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Caravan G...
 43,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra G...
 7,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
Dreamoe Motors

Dreamoe Motors

460 Finley Ave, Ajax, ON L1S 2E3

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-984-XXXX

(click to show)

416-984-7232

Send A Message