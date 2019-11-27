Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

DREAMOE MOTORS



2016 Nissan Versa Note SV. Has a 1.6 V4 engine with features; that include A/C , Bluetooth, Backup Camera . Only 60.000 kms. This 5 passenger Hatchback balances power and fuel efficiency that will get you through the winter safely and comfortably .



FEEL FREE TO CONTACT:



DREAMOE MOTORS @

416 984 7232

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Winter Tires Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

