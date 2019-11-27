460 Finley Ave, Ajax, ON L1S 2E3
416-984-7232
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
DREAMOE MOTORS
2016 Nissan Versa Note SV. Has a 1.6 V4 engine with features; that include A/C , Bluetooth, Backup Camera . Only 60.000 kms. This 5 passenger Hatchback balances power and fuel efficiency that will get you through the winter safely and comfortably .
FEEL FREE TO CONTACT:
