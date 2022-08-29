Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

234,172 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

FST AUTO SALES

905-239-6677

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

4WD 4DR V6 SR5

2016 Toyota 4Runner

4WD 4DR V6 SR5

Location

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

234,172 KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9143725
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXG5378732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 234,172 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION 

VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT

SAFETY AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE WITH EXTRA CHARGE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

FST AUTO SALES

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

