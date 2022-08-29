$25,900+ tax & licensing
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
FST AUTO SALES
905-239-6677
2016 Toyota 4Runner
2016 Toyota 4Runner
4WD 4DR V6 SR5
Location
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
905-239-6677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
234,172KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9143725
- VIN: JTEBU5JRXG5378732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 234,172 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION
VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT
SAFETY AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE WITH EXTRA CHARGE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7