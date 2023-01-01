Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

167,900 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

167,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9500881
  VIN: 2GNFLFE32H6162214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,900 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, SERVICED AT GM DEALER SINCE NEW. NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES. DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW CAR. MUST BE SEEN. EASY TO FINANCE. NO MONEY DOWN. OAC.

 

CERTIFIED

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

