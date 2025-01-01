Menu
<p>Vehicle runs and drives. Needs brakes, cannot be driven as is. Damage on cab and rear on drivers side as seen in pics. Engine light on for</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

179,280 KM

$12,512

+ taxes & licensing
12929495

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$12,512

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,280KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEC4HZ335527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle runs and drives. Needs brakes, cannot be driven as is. Damage on cab and rear on drivers side as seen in pics. Engine light on for

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

cruise_control
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Pulse_Wiper
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Split_Bench_Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500