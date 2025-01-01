$12,512+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$12,512
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,280KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEC4HZ335527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle runs and drives. Needs brakes, cannot be driven as is. Damage on cab and rear on drivers side as seen in pics. Engine light on for
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
cruise_control
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Pulse_Wiper
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Split_Bench_Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 179,280 KM $12,512 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 225,000 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 L Lounge 150,948 KM $2,295 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$12,512
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500