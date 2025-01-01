Menu
<p>Car runs and drives. No engine lights, but there's a noise coming from the engine. Low mileage and clean inside and out!</p>

2017 Hyundai Accent

125,873 KM

Details Description Features

$4,100

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

12620496

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$4,100

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,873KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE4HU184235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Car runs and drives. No engine lights, but there's a noise coming from the engine. Low mileage and clean inside and out!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
First_Aid_Kit

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

$4,100

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2017 Hyundai Accent