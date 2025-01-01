$4,100+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
Used
125,873KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE4HU184235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Car runs and drives. No engine lights, but there's a noise coming from the engine. Low mileage and clean inside and out!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
First_Aid_Kit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
