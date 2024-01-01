Menu
WHITE ON GREY LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NEW BRAKES. MUST BE GREAT. FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC

CERTIFIED

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME 9AM-9PM
 NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. 
OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2017 Kia Sedona

110,800 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona

4dr Wgn SX+, LEATHER,

12034366

2017 Kia Sedona

4dr Wgn SX+, LEATHER,

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMC5C1XH6299838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON GREY LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NEW BRAKES. MUST BE GREAT. FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC

 

CERTIFIED

 

 

 

 

 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME 9AM-9PM

 NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7

TRADES WELCOME!

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. 

OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-270-XXXX

416-270-3324

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2017 Kia Sedona