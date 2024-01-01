$20,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GT
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,888 KM
Vehicle Description
BLACK ON WHITE, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER, VERY CLEAN NO RUST. AWD, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NEW BRAKES. MUST BE SEEN. NO NAVIGATION. GT.
EASY TO FINANCE, OAC.
CERTIFIED.
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM
NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
416-270-3324