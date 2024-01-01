Menu
BLACK ON WHITE, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER, VERY CLEAN NO RUST. AWD, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NEW BRAKES. MUST BE SEEN. NO NAVIGATION. GT.

EASY TO FINANCE, OAC.

CERTIFIED.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM 

NICK 647-834-5626 
SHAUN 416-270-3324

ROW AUTO SALES INC 
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 

TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2017 Mazda CX-5

131,888 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
131,888KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm3kfbdl8h0112880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,888 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACK ON WHITE, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER, VERY CLEAN NO RUST. AWD, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NEW BRAKES. MUST BE SEEN. NO NAVIGATION. GT.

 

EASY TO FINANCE, OAC.

 

CERTIFIED.

 

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

 

NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Email Row Auto

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324

