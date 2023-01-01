Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

127,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA6

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1695252501
  2. 1695252501
  3. 1695252390
  4. 1695252389
  5. 1695252383
  6. 1695252383
  7. 1695252382
  8. 1695252383
  9. 1695252388
  10. 1695252390
  11. 1695252390
  12. 1695252390
  13. 1695252390
  14. 1695252384
  15. 1695252383
  16. 1695252384
  17. 1695252387
  18. 1695252382
  19. 1695252391
  20. 1695252388
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446684
  • VIN: JM1GL1W52H1104909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,800 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. NEW TIRES,SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, VERY WELL SERVICED. MUST BE SEEN.

 

CERTIFIED

 

 

 

UCDA MEMBER.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 

NICK 647-834-5626  ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Row Auto

2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT
 127,800 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Accord 4d...
 96,800 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 34,700 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory