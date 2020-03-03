Menu
2017 Nissan Maxima

SV

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4777953
  • Stock #: 107
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP8HC425871
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Treat yourself to a test drive in the Certified 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5L V6 Engine.Low mileage low mileage 87000KM
-Continously Variable Transmission
-Front Wheel Drive
-8.0 Infotainment System w/Navigation
-Rear View Camera w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-360 Degree Round View Camera
-Push Button Start w/ Proximity Key
-Zero Gravity Heated Leather Seats
-Cooled Drivers Power Seats
-Adaptive Drive Modes
-Apple Carplay & Android Auto
-BOSE Audio System
-Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
-LED Day Time Running Lights Automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, tire pressure warning, tilt-and-telescopic steering column, electric windows with auto up/ down, six-speaker stereo and pre-wiring for satellite radio..,

• Extended Warranty Available
• Finance available for all vehicles
• We process good credit, bad credit and all credit
• We offer prime deals, prime rates from prime lenders
• Fast application processing time and reliable services

BABYLON AUTO SALES
3-509 Bayly Street East, Ajax Ontario L1z1w7
Info@babylonautosales.com
4169038010
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-903-8010

Send A Message