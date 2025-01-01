$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,500 KM
Vehicle Description
BLUE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, BIG HORN, VERY CLEAN. HEMI, CHROME RIMS AND BUMPERS. MUST BE SEEN.
