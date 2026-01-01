$30,000+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra
Limited
2017 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
18-1295 WHARF ST
620 LIVERPOOL ROAD. PICKERING
WE'RE LOCATED IN THE FRENCHMAN'S BAY COMMERCIAL VILLAGE ON THE WATER.
PICKERING, ON L1W 1A2
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
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416-270-3324