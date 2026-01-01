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<p><span style=font-size: 1em;>CERTIFIED</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br><br><br><br>PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br><br>THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br><br>SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br>NICK 647-834-5626 <br><br>ROW AUTO SALES INC </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>18-1295 WHARF ST</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>620 LIVERPOOL ROAD. PICKERING </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>WERE LOCATED IN THE FRENCHMANS BAY COMMERCIAL VILLAGE ON THE WATER.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>PICKERING, ON L1W 1A2</span></p><p>2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU</p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;><br>TRADES WELCOME! <br>OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br><br>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. </span></p>

2017 Toyota Tundra

265,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14182324

2017 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
265,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFBY5F18HX585525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.



PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC

18-1295 WHARF ST

620 LIVERPOOL ROAD. PICKERING 

WE'RE LOCATED IN THE FRENCHMAN'S BAY COMMERCIAL VILLAGE ON THE WATER.

PICKERING, ON L1W 1A2

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU


TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
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416-270-XXXX

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416-270-3324

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$30,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2017 Toyota Tundra