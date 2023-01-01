Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf R

172,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2017 Volkswagen Golf R

2017 Volkswagen Golf R

5dr HB DSG

2017 Volkswagen Golf R

5dr HB DSG

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

172,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515495
  • VIN: WVWVF7AUXHW133016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,500 KM

Vehicle Description

NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY WELL SERVICED, MUST BE SEEN. EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION.

 

CERTIFIED

 

EASY TO FINANCE. OAC.

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

